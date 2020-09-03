HOUSTON — Because cancer patients are uniquely vulnerable to coronavirus, MD Anderson Cancer Center is screening patients and visitors and limiting visitation.

They are screening for symptoms of respiratory infection including:

Fever greater than 100.4º

Coughing, or

Shortness of breath

MD Anderson is asking visitors who have traveled – or have a household member who has traveled – to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 14 days to kindly postpone visiting our campuses when possible.

"If you are on our campuses, you may be asked screening questions multiple times during your stay," MDA said in a statement. "While we know this may cause some disruption, we must do all we can to keep our patients and our workforce members safe."

MD Anderson also announced new visitation restrictions:

Inpatient, ICU, EC, Pediatrics: Two visitors at a time.

Pre-and post-operative procedures: If a patient is being discharged home, their primary caregiver will be called to the recovery area for discharge instructions. Otherwise, visitors should remain in the waiting area.

Outpatient clinics (reception area and exam rooms): Only two healthy visitors who do not have symptoms are allowed to accompany patients in our ambulatory areas, including Houston-area locations, effective immediately.

MD Anderson is unable to assist with travel outside U.S. government restrictions related to 2019 novel coronavirus disease. Patients who are unable to travel to MD Anderson for upcoming appointments should contact their care teams to determine next steps for care.

MD Anderson says there have been no cases of coronavirus at their facilities, but they are taking these precautions to ensure the safety of patients.

