HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $1 million donation from Houston Texans' Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair to the city's second rent relief package.
The McNair family's donation adds to the $15 million CARES Act and another $5 million from private donors. All funds will be given to the most vulnerable families who are unable to pay rent because of financial problems from COVID-19.
Turner tweeted, “I appreciate Houston Texans’ Janice McNair and the McNair family for their contribution to our city’s rental relief program. Their contribution will help many families and Houstonians across our city while also providing hope as we all continue to combat COVID-19."
The McNairs' $1 million contribution also adds on to the over $1 million they contributed with the Houston Texans Foundation COVID-19 recovery efforts. Their last donation went to the Houston Food Bank, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, the Southern Smoke Foundation and more.
"So many are struggling to provide for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Janice McNair. "It was extremely important to me and my family to step up and make sure the most vulnerable in our community don't lose their homes at this critical time. It's one thing we can do to keep families together and provide some hope to people who need it. I'm thankful to Mayor Turner for providing programs focused on assisting our neighbors."