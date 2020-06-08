The donation doubles the funds the family contributed to other COVID-19 relief efforts

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $1 million donation from Houston Texans' Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair to the city's second rent relief package.

The McNair family's donation adds to the $15 million CARES Act and another $5 million from private donors. All funds will be given to the most vulnerable families who are unable to pay rent because of financial problems from COVID-19.

Turner tweeted, “I appreciate Houston Texans’ Janice McNair and the McNair family for their contribution to our city’s rental relief program. Their contribution will help many families and Houstonians across our city while also providing hope as we all continue to combat COVID-19."

I appreciate @HoustonTexans’ Janice McNair and the McNair family for their contribution to our city’s rental relief program.



Their contribution will help many families and Houstonians across our city while also providing hope as we all continue to combat #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cTZCBsMVbS — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 6, 2020