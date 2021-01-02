WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to give update on city's COVID vaccination plans

This weekend, the state announced that nearly 60,000 doses of the COVID vaccine are headed to Harris County.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be giving an update on the city's COVID-19 vaccination plans and ongoing testing.

Joining the mayor will be Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department Director Stephen Williams, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena and more.

You can stream the press conference live on this page or on our Youtube page at 3 p.m.

This weekend, the state announced that nearly 60,000 doses of the COVID vaccine are headed to Harris County. That includes 9,000 to each Harris County and Houston health departments.

The state is also ordering 188,225 second doses for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Those second doses are in high demand.

This past week, the Houston Health Department asked people not to call their phone lines about the second shot, and to only contact them if you’re due very soon.

“If you haven’t heard anything within 48 hours, but not three to four days, a week and a half ahead of time, because that really just slows the process down," Mayor Turner said.