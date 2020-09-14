COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline in Houston

As of Monday, Sept. 14, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.1 percent in Houston. Mayor Turner said the goal is to get below 5 percent.

HOUSTON — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Houston is continuing to decrease, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The current rate is 6.1 percent. Last week, the positivity rate stood at 6.6 percent.

Houston's leading health authority, Dr. David Persse, said the COVID-19 positivity rate has been on a downward trend for the past four weeks.

The goal for the City of Houston is to get below 5 percent, according to Turner.

Dr. Persse said this drop in positive COVID-19 cases in Houston is not a stroke of good luck for our city, but rather residents following the guidelines of wearing masks and staying apart to slow the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the Houston Health Department reported an additional 329 cases, bringing the city's total to 69,242. The death count due to COVID-19 climbed to 970.

Last week, Turner announced a plan to restart limited special events in Houston.

These events and venues must meet certain criteria, including operating with 25 percent capacity for occupancy, as well as requiring attendees to have their temperatures checked and answer coronavirus screening questions before entering venues. Attendees will also be required to wear masks and social distance.

Events that have already met the approval for restart include:

BBVA Stadium allowing a limited number of fans to attend Houston Dynamo and Dash games.

Houston Symphony allowing concerts at Jones Hall, but only 150 guests can attend.

Events in uncontrolled spaces or venues -- such as parades, fun runs, biking events and festivals -- are on hold now and likely will be through the end of the year, Mayor Turner said.

He said the annual Thanksgiving Day parade this year is looking "doubtful."