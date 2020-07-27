Watch live: Mayor Turner with latest on COVID-19 response, Back 2 School Festival

Mayor Sylvester Turner said this year's festival will take part at NRG Park on August 7 and 8.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is giving updates on his Back 2 School Festival and Houston’s response to COVID-19.

Mayor Turner said the 10th annual Back to School Fest will be moved to NRG Park on August 7 and 8. The two-day event will take place in NRG's Yellow Lot, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered all Houston-area school districts to postpone in-person learning through at least Labor Day.

All extracurricular activities, athletic and academic competitions -- on or off campus -- are included in the order.

Hidalgo said the order could be extended beyond Sept 8., depending on the status of COVID-19 in our community.