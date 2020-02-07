x
Mayor Turner issues recommendations for next 3 weeks to help slow spread of COVID-19

Among the recommendations were wearing masks outside businesses, working remotely and faith-based groups resuming online-only worship services.
HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday issued recommendations to Houstonians in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Turner requested residents do the following for the next three weeks:

  1. Wear masks even in the presence of others and outside businesses
  2. Ensure social distancing in the workplace or work remotely from home where possible
  3. Businesses reduce their occupancy from 50% to 25%
  4. Faith-based groups resume virtual worship services
  5. Reduce social gatherings to no more than 10 people

The City of Houston reported 763 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two new deaths.

As of Wednesday, 2,142 new cases were reported in the Greater Houston area, the second-highest day for the area and the third time in two weeks the region has had more than 2,000 cases.

