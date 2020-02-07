Mayor Turner issues recommendations for next 3 weeks to help slow spread of COVID-19

Among the recommendations were wearing masks outside businesses, working remotely and faith-based groups resuming online-only worship services.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday issued recommendations to Houstonians in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Turner requested residents do the following for the next three weeks:

Wear masks even in the presence of others and outside businesses Ensure social distancing in the workplace or work remotely from home where possible Businesses reduce their occupancy from 50% to 25% Faith-based groups resume virtual worship services Reduce social gatherings to no more than 10 people

The City of Houston reported 763 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two new deaths.