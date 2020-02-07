Mayor Turner issues recommendations for next 3 weeks to help slow spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday issued recommendations to Houstonians in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
Turner requested residents do the following for the next three weeks:
- Wear masks even in the presence of others and outside businesses
- Ensure social distancing in the workplace or work remotely from home where possible
- Businesses reduce their occupancy from 50% to 25%
- Faith-based groups resume virtual worship services
- Reduce social gatherings to no more than 10 people
The City of Houston reported 763 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two new deaths.
As of Wednesday, 2,142 new cases were reported in the Greater Houston area, the second-highest day for the area and the third time in two weeks the region has had more than 2,000 cases.
RELATED: Mayor: Houston is facing a dire hospital capacity situation, needs state to enact health measures