Mayor Turner will provide update on COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. | Watch live here

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be having a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

Joining the mayor will be Houston's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena and a representative from the Houston Police Department.

*You can stream the press conference live on this page or any of our social media platforms*

As of noon Monday, the City of Houston reported more than 97,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,500 deaths.

There's no doubt that COVID cases are on the rise, but Mayor Turner said there is still time to manage the virus.

Many have been wondering if Turner would enforce a curfew for Houstonians to slow the spread of the virus, and although a curfew has not been set, Turner has hinted that it's not unlikely.

“If it gets to the point…in talking with the healthcare professionals…if they say to me that we just have to utilize some additional steps, then I’m going to listen, and sometimes you have to make the hard call,” Mayor Turner said. “It is important that we do everything we can to protect the health and safety and welfare of the people in our city.”

Mayor Turner said local government leaders are limited in what they can do, but a curfew is one of the few things they can implement.