Mayor Turner will give update on COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. | Watch live here

Watch Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's COVID-19 update live on this page.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is having a press conference Monday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the City of Houston’s COVID-19 response.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE ON THIS PAGE

Texas continued to break its own record for the most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day.

On Wednesday, the state reported 110 deaths. On Thursday, Texas set a new record with reporting 129 deaths. On Friday, that number went up to 174.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 10,256 new coronavirus cases Friday, making it the fourth-straight day of reporting at least 10,000 new cases.

Also last week, the Texas Education Agency updated its guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year.

Texas school districts now have the option to start the first four weeks of school virtually.

After the first four weeks, districts can continue virtual learning for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.

The Houston Independent School District has decided to start classes on Sept. 8 with six weeks of virtual learning that will run through Friday, October 16.

Face-to-face instruction for all students will begin on Monday, October 19. But this is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across Houston.