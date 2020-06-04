HOUSTON — COVID-19 left Houston church pews empty on Palm Sunday.

Members of Fountain of Praise Church in Southwest Houston watched and worshiped from home.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner visited the church in person Sunday wearing a mask.

He’s asking other Houstonians to do the same in public, based on new federal recommendations announced Friday.

“I know for people of faith, this is going to be a very difficult tough month. I know that. But let me just say, your cooperation and participation will be very much appreciated. Together, we can overcome this,” Turner said.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths is expected to peak in the United States in the next seven to 10 days.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week in most Americans’ lives quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. I want America to understand that,” said Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, on Fox News Sunday.

Texas may be the next hot spot.

Turner said the peak of cases in Houston is still weeks away.

“April is our month in the city of Houston. This is our month. Do everything we can to flatten this curve, so we’re going to have to be very intentional,” he said.

This week, he is instructing parking meter attendants and park staff to be deployed to parks to monitor social distancing

On Thursday, he’s asking all of Houston to pause at noon to pray or meditate.

