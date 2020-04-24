Mattress Mack is giving away thousands of masks at his store today

“Mattress Mack” said he was able to get his hands on about 15,000 masks thanks to some of his business connections.

Editor's note: This story and video were originally published April 24 on the day of Mack's first mask giveaway.

HOUSTON — Mattress Mack is doing another mask giveaway Friday, May 1 from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway store.

Last Friday, lines stretched more than a mile long outside of gallery furniture full of people trying to get their hands on the latest hot commodity in Harris County – face masks.

A mandate announced earlier this week by County Judge Lina Hidalgo requires that anyone in public over the age of 10 years old must wear some variation of a nose and mouth mask.

It’s the most recent step the county is taking to combat the COVID19 pandemic.

Masks shortages have been one of the biggest challenges throughout this pandemic. Because medical grade masks are so hard to find, hospitals have laxed restrictions to allow staff to reuse them for up to a week.

The general public has turned to homemade masks and face coverings.

The new mandate pushes the demand even higher, so Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIingvale used his resources to step in to help.

“It’s our job to not only sell things like furniture and deliver furniture but also to deliver things like masks to the community when they cant find them easily,” he said.

“Mattress Mack” says he was able to get his hands on about 15,000 masks thanks to some of his business connections.

“I know a lot of people that are wholesalers, a Catholic group gave me 10,000 and I went and bought 5,000 more,” he said.

Cars began lining up as early as 1:30 a.m., many of them grateful for the free resource.

“Its uncertain time so were really thankful that Galleria Furniture could provide resources for the community,” one resident said.

If you couldn't make it to Gallery Furniture, here are a few other places to get masks.

