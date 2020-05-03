HOUSTON — There’s been a rush for surgical masks as people look for ways to protect themselves from the 2019 novel coronavirus.

However, the U.S. Surgeon General is asking everyone to stop buying masks because they’re not effective in preventing the general public from catching it, so much so that it could put those in place to care for sick patients at risk.

Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn with Baylor College of Medicine’s infectious diseases department said washing your hands is the best thing you to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Many are turning to surgical masks to shield themselves from the disease.

“By using a surgical mask it gives you a false sense that you’re actually protecting yourself,” Dr. Woc-Colburn said.

She said covering your nose and mouth isn’t enough since coronavirus is spread by droplets.

“Someone will sneeze into their hand, touch a handle, and someone else comes here, touches the handle and touches right here, their face. They’re already contaminating themselves,” she said.

Dr. Woc-Colburn said the single-use masks shouldn’t be stockpiled because healthcare workers need them.

“Usually in kids or older people, it’s not going to help because first you can’t breathe. If you don’t know how to fit it properly you’re actually going worse,” Dr. Woc-Colburn said. “If you’re going to go see the doctor and you’re sneezing and coughing, then you’ll wear a surgical mask so you don’t contaminate the rest of the people in that clinic but that’s the only time you will be wearing one.”

Dr. Woc-Colburn said there’s a lot of misinformation out there about homemade remedies to protect yourself.

She said none of those will work and to only use trusted sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website when seeking advice.

