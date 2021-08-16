'We are going to prioritize safety without sacrificing learning' | Mask mandate in effect for Aldine ISD

Spring Branch ISD, which also started back on Monday, does not have a mask mandate but strongly encourages mask usage.

HOUSTON, Texas — Expectations of a “normal” school year were dashed again by COVID.

But mask requirements remain the exception, not the rule, in most school districts.

And a few more started back Monday with varying rules.

"We basically value three things: wearing masks, washing our hands and maintaining our distance,” said Aldine ISD superintendent, Dr. Latonya Goffney.

Goffney dropped in on several campuses Monday and told me the decision to stick with masks despite a state order banning mandated was about what’s best for Aldine ISD and based, in part, on Harris County’s heightened threat level.

"We didn’t get caught up with what was happening across the nation, across the state, or in other districts,” said Goffney.

Most other districts are keeping face coverings optional amid a statewide legal battle.

“I’m fine with not masking," said Spring Branch ISD parent Laura Davis. "But totally open to those who like to. I have no problem with someone wanting to do it.”

We found a mix of mask usage and opinions outside the brand new Hunters Creek Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD.

“I think it’s a really, really hard topic," said parent Sarah Watson. "And, as a parent, I struggle because I know I want the best for my kid. I also know if I say “wear a mask” and nobody else is, if there’s not a mask mandate, he’s not going to do it."

Spring Branch ISD clarified its position on conflicting mask orders after some 150 physicians signed a letter requesting a mandate.

And, while still optional, the district strongly encouraged face coverings.

Goffney said there’s always pushback with any policy.

She told us she hopes decisions about masks may eventually be unnecessary.

“I’m one of those positive optimists that all things are going to work together for our good," said Goffney. "And everyone is going to err on the side of protecting kids.”

Clear Creek ISD partially reopened Monday as well. Mask usage there remains optional.