'We're actually keeping it at bay' | Magnolia ISD creates chief medical officer job amid COVID-19

The doctor will spearhead health policy and procedures.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Dr. Alfred Martinez plans to keep his job as a pediatric emergency room physician but he will now help diagnose issues for Magnolia ISD, as well.

Martinez was hired as the district's Chief Medical Officer, a newly created position as a result of the country's ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"(It's about) what is important, what’s not important and how to best protect our children," Martinez said. "So having someone on scene really expedites the process.”

The district, centered in the city of Magnolia, has more than 13,000 students and 1,900 faculty and staff.

Martinez was brought on board as a direct result of COVID-19 and will be the lead medical adviser for health policies and procedures. He'll earn $120,000 a year.

Right now, Martinez believes Magnolia ISD and other districts that have opened have necessary protocols in place.

“What is important, what’s not important, how to best protect our children.” @MagnoliaISD created a new Chief Medical Officer position to help the district navigate #COVID19. Hear more from him: @KHOU at 4:00 + 5:30 (football airs at 6:00) #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4keC9JFWyq — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 5, 2020

"I do believe that they are definitely moving in the right direction, for sure,” said Martinez.

It showed six positive cases Monday among students and staff and nearly 40 total cases since mid-August.

Martinez believes most of them originate outside of school rather than on campuses.

"So, it’s really in the best interest for all of us, and families, that they really follow these CDC guidelines to a T," said Martinez.

Martinez kept his mask on during our remote interview and face coverings are also required of all students except those in elementary schools.

Although they are encouraged to wear them.

"This could be a petri dish for infection," said Martinez. "But thanks to these measures, it’s turning out that we’re actually keeping it a bay.”