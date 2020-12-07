Abraham Vega passed away July 11 according to the Texas Chief Deputies Association.

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff of Lynn County Abraham Vega has died after battling the coronavirus.

The announcement was posted on the Texas Chief Deputies Association Facebook page early Sunday morning.

The sheriff had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. Vega was taken to Lubbock where he spent nine days on a ventilator before being airlifted to Dallas on July 7.

On Friday the TCDA posted that he seemed to be improving. However, he passed on July 11.

Vega served as the president of the Chief Deputies Association from 2015-2016.

He then became sheriff of Lynn County in 2016. In March 2020 he won the Republican primary on his way toward re-election as Lynn County Sheriff.

No more information on Vega's death is available at this time.

Several law enforcement agencies are sharing their support for Vega's family and Lynn County following his passing.

Lynn County currently has 52 cases in the area, with 14 active and 38 recovered.