Lumberton father asking for prayers as daughter battling COVID-19 is placed on ventilator again

Kevin Swearingen's daughter, Charlee, will be eased back onto a ventilator as she fights the illness in a Houston hospital

HOUSTON, Texas — A Lumberton father whose teen daughter is battling COVID-19 in a Houston hospital is asking for more prayers after she suffered extensive lung damage.

Kevin Swearingen said his daughter Charlee lost a lot of blood and has had damage to her lungs while also living with a brain disease.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired on September 28. Since that date, Texas Children's Hospital changed its visitor policy to allow patients with COVID-19 to have two visitors.)

Swearingen went almost a week in September without seeing his daughter face-to-face due to the visitor policy at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Since then, the hospital changed its policy, which has allowed Charlee to have both parents with her at once.

In a Facebook post, Swearingen said doctors are hoping to put her back on a ventilator depending on how her body responds to the treatment.

MORE | Medical fundraiser for Charlee Swearingen