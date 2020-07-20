x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

coronavirus

Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon as virus surges

Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about an LA Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California.
Credit: AP/AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Young patrons eat a meal on a table set on a closed-off street Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. The city of Burbank has closed off some streets in the downtown district to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded that Los Angeles reopened too quickly and again warned that the city was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California.

Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about an LA Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California — which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases. 

Garcetti said the decisions were made at the state and county levels. He added that LA officials wouldn't hesitate to implement new stay-at-home orders if the numbers don't turn around. 

California reported Saturday its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed cases.

For more information, click HERE

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: Nevada County woman discovers 40-pound snapping turtle in her pond