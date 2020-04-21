Looking for work? More than 480K jobs available in Texas amid coronavirus pandemic

Below is a list of several websites where unemployed Houstonians can apply for jobs in our area.

TEXAS, USA — The closing of businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of Texans losing their job.

According to a report from Gov. Greg Abbott, more than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment, but he wants people to know there are more than 480,000 jobs across Texas that are available.

Gov. Abbott says job seekers can connect with local workforce boards – like Workforce Solutions -- to find a job in their city. Their services are available to both employers and those looking for a job at no cost.

Texans can also look for employment at www.workintexas.com. You can search for a job by city or zip code via the website.

In our region, several industries, including the manufacturing and healthcare industries, are hiring.

Businesses such as Georgia Pacific, UT Health East Texas and Houston Methodist Hospital are currently looking for individuals to join their team.

For more jobs in the southeast region visit:

Companies hiring statewide:

Amazon

H-E-B

Randalls

