Long-haulers: A look at the long-term effects of COVID-19 and what doctors have discovered

About 10% of people who become sick from the novel coronavirus suffer long-term symptoms, a study found. This is a look at their fight for recognition and treatment.

And we’ll share the journey of doctors trying to learn why long-hauling happens.

In the coming days, WFAA will share the stories of people across North Texas who continue to struggle with the virus’s long-term impact and fight to be recognized.

Now survivors are working to support and guide each other, and bring awareness to an under-reported part of COVID, which likely impacts hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

As the virus first swept the country, the issues were ignored and dismissed by the doctors, friends and families of those suffering.

The long-term battle can include a wide range of problems from hair loss to constant fatigue, breathing problems, memory lapses, sudden heart rate changes, and more.

Much of the science around COVID-19 remains to be discovered, and one of its greatest mysteries is how those infected can suffer often debilitating symptoms for weeks and months.

The issue is not just in New York, one of the nation’s early hotspots.

“We probably have more people still suffering from COVID unable to return to work, unable to return to their daily life the way they used to be than people died of COVID,” Griffin said.

“As a country, we are tracking infections,” Berrent said. “We're tracking hospitalizations and we're tracking mortality, but 95% of people, if not more, are left to recover at home like I did with Gatorade and Tylenol.”

The true total number of long-haulers, like much of the virus, remains unknown and with still limited awareness, reports of long hauling are sometimes dismissed by doctors.

“Let me tell you, this is not a matter of having the flu or ending up on a ventilator,” Berrent said. “There is an extraordinarily large bucket in the middle that you do not want to end up in.”

Berrent has continued to see specialists and deals with new medical problems from the virus including issues with vision and reoccurring headaches.

“The simple answer that physicians never like to go with, but it's the truth, is we don't know,” Griffin said. “We're learning.”

It continues to be one of COVID’s biggest mysteries and there are still only theories as to why it happens. Facebook groups for those suffering provide anecdotal information

“We're realizing a lot of patients have a long haul, that COVID is not just like the flu,” Griffin said. “It's not just a few days and then a few percent of people feel crummy.”

It’s not just older people who are impacted either. The survey found 1 in 5 of 18 to 34 year-olds with no previous chronic health issues were also still not back to normal health more than two weeks after testing positive.

A CDC survey revealed 35% of people who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms aren’t better after two to three weeks and even after they’ve stopped testing positive.

“There's a lot of people that don't want to believe this is true, but you know, this is one of those things that's true whether or not you want to believe it,” Griffin said. “I worry about the people that have the heart damage, you know, who are having trouble going up a flight of stairs. I wonder what will be the long-term impact? Can those lungs ever heal or is this permanent?”

“It was really in about May when you started to see people say, ‘I'm really not getting better.’ You know, a few weeks and we said, ‘You know that that's fine. You were really sick. Give it some time,’” Griffin said. “But then people started saying it's been some time. It's been a month. It's been two months. It's been three months.”

Dr. Daniel Griffin is the chief of infectious disease at ProHEALTH New York and has treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients including those still battling symptoms.

“The frightening thing is what we are seeing is that people are not recovering,” Berrent said.

Days passed and Berrent left quarantine after no longer being infectious, but months later, her coronavirus journey still hasn’t ended.

“It’s going to be a longer recovery than I had anticipated,” Berrent said one recording.

She quarantined away from her family, posting daily video updates online to share her journey.

In early March, when U.S. COVID-19 cases were still in the hundreds or low thousands, Berrent, who lives just outside of New York City, tested positive for the virus.

Chapter two : Dealing with symptoms for weeks, even months

Ellen DiMarco’s symptoms began in March and haven’t stopped.

“It's been hell pretty much,” she said.

DiMarco woke up with a scratchy throat at the end of the month and noticed she’d lost her sense of taste.

“The next few weeks after that were pure misery, like I couldn't breathe. I couldn't catch my breath,” she said. “I was scared to sleep. I was scared I wasn’t going to wake up.”

Months after testing positive, she continued struggling with hair loss, nausea, brain fog and an occasional inability to swallow.

“I feel like at some point in time this virus is going take my life,” DiMarco said through tears. “It may not be today, and it may not be tomorrow, but I feel like there's going be a long term effect from this. When I say that to others that don't have or didn't have this virus, I get looked at like I'm a leper because they don't understand.

Life in a world locked down has been lonely for everyone but those most alone may the ones whose stories are not often shared, people like DiMarco who are still struggling with symptoms of the virus months later.

In New York, which was hit hard by the virus in the early months, doctors are seeing countless cases similar to DiMarco and often referred to as long-haulers, dealing with symptoms weeks and months after they’ve stopped testing positive.

They are proof that the vision the virus as an infection that kills a fraction of the population but is mild or without any symptoms for the rest is a false notion.

Griffin continues to treat COVID patients and long-haulers.

“We're seeing a consistent pattern in thousands of patients in multiple countries,” Griffins said. “I think at this point the people that don't believe it are people who just don't want to believe it despite the science, despite all the observations.”

DiMarco, who lives in Denton, and others in North Texas want bring awareness to the seriousness of the disease and a part of COVID-19 not often talked about.

Tahlia Dodds is in Fort Worth dealing with hair loss, and doctors told her she had a mild heart attack while fighting for air.

“Mentally, it is the biggest roller coaster I've ever been on,” she said. “Breathing was a lot like, uh, imagine having a Capri Sun straw and having it in your mouth and having it duct taped shut around and was your only means being able to breathe was that straw. That's how I felt for almost a month.”

Kenneth Nading would wake up in the middle of the night in Dallas unable to breathe. His heart was so damaged by the virus, he now calls it a “squeaky toy.”

“That's pretty much what it feels like. I can sometimes actually hear it if it's a real quiet room and it's really going,” Nading said. “This thing hit me like a ton of bricks.”

Long hauling doesn’t just impact those with the most severe symptoms. Kali Fields of Arlington was the only long-hauler WFAA spoke with who was hospitalized after testing positive in late May.

“I cried a great deal,” she said. “I was trying to figure out how, when, where, how did it happen.”

She’s been home for months since her three-week hospital stay. Her hair is falling out so much she’s afraid to brush it. She has such difficulty sleeping she prays for a good night’s sleep. Because of brain fog, she often forgets directions to places she’s been hundreds of times, and she struggles with constant fatigue.

“I'm pushing the cart maybe 3 aisles down and by the time I get to the checkout I have to stop and catch a breath,” she said. “I didn't used to have to do that.”

The physical toll may be secondary to mental battle against disbelief.

For months, long-haulers thought they were the only ones struggling with the lasting impact and were doubted by doctors, family and friends.

“It's very lonely,” DiMarco said. “It's very, very lonely you feel like - and it's not that they don't care. because I know that they care. That is not. They just don't understand it.”

“I felt like it was all in my head,” Dodds said. “I became suicidal at that point because I couldn't answer the questions, and I couldn't get answers.”

Then they found a Facebook group and each other.

Berrent, one of New York’s first COVID-19 cases, founded Survivor Corps, a Facebook group for long-haulers that now has more than 100,000 members.

“They are being gaslit by their doctors who are diagnosing them with anxiety, but they are having actual cardiac issues that need to be seen by a cardiologist,” Berrent said. “We're talking about 25-year-olds who were marathon runners before and they're five months into it, and they can't walk to the corner. They have COVID-onset diabetes, COVID onset-lupus.”

The CDC estimates 35% of people who have COVID-19 symptoms are still sick weeks later. Another study estimated that 10% of those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, aren’t better after a month. With the US passing 10 million COVID-19 cases, that would put the number of long-haulers above 1 million nationwide.

“After finding that I wasn't the only one, I kind of took that step back and go, ‘Ok now I have a group of people that know what I'm going through,” Dodd said.

“I don't want to say gratifying, because it wasn't gratifying,” DiMarco said. “But it was so reassuring and so comforting that I wasn't losing my mind that I wasn't stupid, and I wasn't crazy that it's really, really happening and I'm not imagining it.”

“In the beginning is actually quite resistant to anyone calling the support group,” Berrent said. “I was like this is not a support group. We are a forward-looking solution-based mission, but the truth is that it has been in many ways because we are living under very, very unusual times.”

The Facebook page hasn’t just provided emotional support. It’s raised awareness.

“I think that these groups have really helped to get this on the radar,” Griffin said.

Griffin says doctors still don’t know why some suffer long-term symptoms and others don’t.

“The current thinking is this is somehow related to some immune dysfunction that is provoked during the acute illness,” he said.

COVID-19 is not a virus where the only score is someone lives or die. Long-haulers are not counted on any dashboard or spreadsheet. They’re likely labeled as ‘recovered’ after two weeks even though they’re anything but back to normal.

“I’d like to know what I can do to convince people to take this more seriously,” Kenneth Nading said.

Tahlia Dodds lost her job because COVID kept her out of work. Kali Fields did too. Ellen DiMarco and her husband are now both unemployed as their medical bills pile up.

“Yeah, we're having to sell the House because clearly we can't afford it,” she said. “I mean this virus has affected every aspect of my life.”

No one knows how long the countless long-haulers will deal with the symptoms and impact of the virus, but through Survivors Corps, they’re now believed instead of doubted, together instead of alone.

“We have to encourage each other that we're going to make it through this,” Fields said.