Kids are showing COVID symptoms months later and that could be a problem, research shows

As more and more adults are getting vaccinated, children and young adults are making up more and more of the new coronavirus cases.

When it comes to COVID kids have fared better. They don’t get as severe cases but growing evidence is showing they are getting long COVID and that could be a problem.

So what does science say about kids and long COVID?

There is not a lot of research right now and there are some conflicting findings.

Researchers in Italy found that 42 percent of children who contracted coronavirus still had at least one symptom two months later. Four months later that number dropped to 27 percent.

Meanwhile, a study out of the UK found only 10 to 13 percent of children had symptoms after five weeks.

According to the MIT technology review, children are showing similar long COVID symptoms as adults. That means joint pain, fatigue, heart palpitations and respiratory problems.

Doctors try to relieve the symptoms but there is no cure. But researchers hope that vaccination could ease some long COVID symptoms.