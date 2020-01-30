CIVITAVECCHIA, Metropolitan City of Rome — An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people on board is on lockdown at the Italian port of Civitavecchia, as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus.

According to CNN, The couple arrived in Italy on Jan. 25 and boarded the ship, the Costa Smeralda, in the port of Savona that same day. They soon came down with a fever and began having difficulty breathing.

CNBC reports the ship visited Marseilles in France, the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

No one was being allowed off the ship while medical checks were carried out to see if the pair had the potentially deadly coronavirus, a company spokesperson said.

