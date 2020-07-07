Local expert predicts US could reach 100,000 daily COVID-19 case count sooner than first thought

Dr. Peter Hotez believes more needs to be done to try and get a grip on the surge.

HOUSTON — It’s a dire prediction first mentioned last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health.

"I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 cases,” Dr. Fauci said.

He said that daily count could happen if we continue on the current path.

"We’re seeing a pretty steep acceleration in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Hotez, an infectious disease expert, has been sounding the alarm as well.

He told KHOU 11 the next few weeks are critical.

"I’m very concerned we’ll get to that 100,000 apocalyptic mark of Dr. Fauci’s pretty quickly," Dr. Hotez said. "In the next five to six weeks, at the current rate."

Dr. Hotez said look no further than recent data showing a dramatic increase in cases, not to mention hospitalizations, in places like Texas, Florida and Arizona specifically.

According to the CDC, the highest daily case count in the U.S. so far was 57,718 on July 3.

"The point is, the COVID epidemic is spreading out of control, and I think we need to take more aggressive steps to bring it back,” Dr. Hotez said.

He’s suggesting more federal intervention and less reliance on individual states and cautions against dismissing the urgency of the situation.

"All of this nonsense has to stop," Dr. Hotez said. "We have a serious public health crisis.”

He said individuals can help curb it by doing simple things like wearing a mask.