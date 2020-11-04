A little girl in the Valley is making Easter baskets for needy children, all while she fights cancer.

"Making baskets for the kids that don't have none," said Avery Amzures.

Avery Amzures is a 6-year-old girl battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She is not one for many words, at least on camera. She takes action, instead.

In part, she chose to make around 70 Easter baskets for needy kids during a nationwide quarantine.

“Being that she has ALL,” her dad, Francisco Amzures, said. “We've gone through the whole quarantine thing, not being able to go out...not having people come over. …She knows what the other kids are going through because she's been going through this almost the last year and a half already.”

The baskets are set out on the porch for parents to pick up and delivered to families nearby. Facebook helped facilitate the planning. This is but one of Avery's many charitable acts.

Avery’s Grandmom, Norma Zampillo, said, "Her best friend passed away, and he wanted to be a fireman. So the next day...she had gotten some money from making flowers...and she wanted me to take her to get donuts. Took them to the fire department and to the courthouse here in Queen Creek."

As for Avery's health, she and doctors say she is doing well. But more challenges are ahead. Physical therapy is set to begin and chemotherapy treatments are planned until January 2021.

“She still has to go another five years before they can actually say she'll be cancer-free,” her dad said.

With Easter here, all of Avery's baskets are gone. But stay tuned for her next charitable venture.

“Bye. Bless you,” Avery said.

RELATED:

Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on April 11

Valley woman writes 'Quarantine Cookbook'

Golfland creates Easter Bunny drive-thru amid COVID-19 crisis