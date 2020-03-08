Watch live at 3 PM | Mayor Turner to give update on city's response to coronavirus

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials will give a live update on COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials are expected to address the city's response to the coronavirus on Monday at 3 p.m.

Turner will be joined by Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse, Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo.

On Sunday, Houston reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. The city also reported eight new deaths related to the virus.

"I certainly don't see progress," said infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez.

Hotez says rising deaths in Houston are a concern.

"It's the same thing every damn day," Hotez said. "It's Hispanic, Hispanic, Black, Black, Hispanic. I think it's historic decimation of the Hispanic/Latina community, not only in Houston, but across Texas."

The CDC is now projecting the U.S. will hit 173,000 deaths in just three weeks. Locally, new cases are plateauing at about 1,200 to 1,500 a day in Houston.

Hotez says the number is too high.

"It doesn't end by magic," Hotez said. "It doesn't end unless we have human intervention."

It's why Mayor Turner launched the Better Together campaign. It's an emergency outreach effort to make sure Houstonians have the knowledge and skills to protect their families from COVID-19. The goal is to drop Houston's positivity rate down to 5% by the end of August.