HOUSTON — It's week four of keeping our distance, and Julie and Todd have mastered social distancing. We connected with the southwest Houston couple as they spoke over the phone from inside their home.

Julie and Todd remind us that just because we can't be near, doesn't mean kindness must be far.

"We’ve all got something to give and there are people who need it right now," Julie said.

Late last month, the couple set up and announced their own Tiny Free Pantry which is open to neighbors in need throughout the Tanglewilde community.

"We wanted to make sure the people living in the food unstable areas could come and see what we might have that they might need," Julie said. "But also, I was hoping to reach more neighbors who could actually give what they can."

It's why Todd posted an invitation on Tanglewilde's Nextdoor page.

Nearby elementary schools can now send families to the pantry which is stocked by neighbors who have an extra box or can of food to share.

"If everybody could give three canned goods a month, we would stay afloat for everybody who could possibly have this need," Julie said.

The pantry is part of a nationwide movement that began in 2016 to offer a grassroots solution to help feed neighbors.

People who live in Tanglewilde can find the exact location of the pantry on the Nextdoor page.

"And this allows them to come at 1 a.m. or 6 a.m., dark of the night, whatever works for them," Julie said.

At a time when we're all safest by staying back, one neighborhood reminds us that kindness knows no bounds.

This story was pitched to KHOU 11 News Reporter Melissa Correa through Nextdoor. Click here to connect with Correa through Nextdoor.

