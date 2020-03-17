HOUSTON — Working out is a great way to de-stress, especially in times like this. But if you’re looking to burn some calories over the next few weeks, you’ll want to double check with your gym before you head out the door.

New COVID-19/coronavirus recommendations set by the White House on Monday afternoon have prompted more businesses to close in the interest of public health, and that includes gyms.

Even before these closures were announced, doctors put gyms on their list of places to avoid during the pandemic, and some states had already forced their closure along with restaurants, bars and theaters.

Here are some of the big gym chains that closed indefinitely as of Tuesday night, March 16:

24 Hour Fitness

Gold’s Gym (company-owned locations)

LA Fitness

Lifetime Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness

Soulcycle (website does not show Texas closures; their official social media says all locations)

YMCA - all locations across Houston

Lifetime is among the biggest gym chains to close, but there is some good news for its customers and employees: "The length of each club's closure will be dependent on governmental guidance. Members will be credited for the number of days the club is closed, and team members will be compensated,” the company stated on its website.

Of course you’ll want to check with your gym to see if you’ll get a refund for the closed days.

In the meantime, some places like Planet Fitness are offering free, live at-home workouts via Facebook. The workouts are archived so you can join in later, if you can’t watch live.

Health experts say you shouldn't let the virus keep you from working out. If you’re not sick, don’t have any symptoms and your allergies can tolerate it, it’s okay to go outside and go for a walk or a run. Just stay six feet away from others and avoided crowded areas (like a busy park). (Here are some other ways to stay health during the outbreak.)

