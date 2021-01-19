Liquor permits suspended for 3 Houston clubs accused of violating Gov. Abbott's order

The permit suspensions come after the TABC inspected the businesses this weekend.

HOUSTON — The liquor permits for three Houston-area clubs have been suspended after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found violations of state requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The permit suspensions come after the TABC inspected the businesses this weekend.

Emergency suspension orders have been issued to:

Houston Grooves LLC (Grooves), 2300 Pierce Street, Houston

30-day suspension

Violation date: Jan. 16

2301 Entertainment LLC (Cle’), 2301 Main Street, Houston

60-day suspension issued Jan. 19

Previous suspension issued Sept. 8, 2020 (30 days)

Violation date: Jan. 16-17

Spire Reception Hall LLC (Spire), 1720 Main Street, Houston

90-day suspension issued Jan. 19

Previous suspensions issued July 1, 2020 (30 days) and Oct. 20, 2020 (60 days)

Violation date: Jan. 17

These businesses are accused of violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, which requires businesses selling alcohol for on-premise consumption to comply with capacity limits as well as social distancing and facial covering requirements.

Under the Alcoholic Beverage Code, these businesses are entitled to a hearing before a judge to affirm the TABC decision. The emergency orders will remain in effect pending the end of the suspension or a judge’s ruling.

Since June 26, the TABC has conducted nearly 30,000 inspections, finding fewer than 800 total infractions.