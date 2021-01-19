Liquor permits suspended for 3 Houston clubs accused of violating Gov. Abbott's order

HOUSTON — The liquor permits for three Houston-area clubs have been suspended after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found violations of state requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The permit suspensions come after the TABC inspected the businesses this weekend.
Emergency suspension orders have been issued to:
Houston Grooves LLC (Grooves), 2300 Pierce Street, Houston
- 30-day suspension
- Violation date: Jan. 16
2301 Entertainment LLC (Cle’), 2301 Main Street, Houston
- 60-day suspension issued Jan. 19
- Previous suspension issued Sept. 8, 2020 (30 days)
- Violation date: Jan. 16-17
Spire Reception Hall LLC (Spire), 1720 Main Street, Houston
- 90-day suspension issued Jan. 19
- Previous suspensions issued July 1, 2020 (30 days) and Oct. 20, 2020 (60 days)
- Violation date: Jan. 17
These businesses are accused of violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, which requires businesses selling alcohol for on-premise consumption to comply with capacity limits as well as social distancing and facial covering requirements.
Under the Alcoholic Beverage Code, these businesses are entitled to a hearing before a judge to affirm the TABC decision. The emergency orders will remain in effect pending the end of the suspension or a judge’s ruling.
Since June 26, the TABC has conducted nearly 30,000 inspections, finding fewer than 800 total infractions.
For more information about current requirements under Gov. Abbott’s order, click here.