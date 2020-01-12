Liberty ISD returning to 100% in-person learning, district says

The district, which welcomed some students back two months ago, cited a ‘tremendous learning gap’ between in-person and virtual students as the main reason.

HOUSTON — Liberty ISD has instructed all students — except those with certain circumstances — to return to campus this week.

Families were informed a month ago their children would have to return to campus following the Thanksgiving holiday on Monday, according to release dated Oct. 30.

While the district will continue to follow the advice of public health officials, the decision was made primarily because of a "tremendous learning gap" between in-person and virtual students, district officials said.

[Editor's Note: The above video is about the learning difficulties remote students face.]

All students must transition back to in-person learning on or before Nov. 30.

Not all students have to return. The district is making an exception for students who are medically fragile, have tested positive for the virus and must quarantine or whose campuses are closed due to COVID-19.

Moreover, campus have been open for two months now, and the district said few cases have been reported among students and faculty.

“Or decision to return to 100% in-person instruction was made after careful consideration of what we feel is best for all students, but we do recognize and respect that some parents may not feel comfortable sending their child/children back at this time,” the letter said.

The district recommended those parents who don’t want to send their kids back officially enroll in homeschooling or transfer to a district that offers remote learning.