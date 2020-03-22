NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's been a lot of news regarding the COVID-19 these last few weeks, and it's a lot to consume.

It's been easy to get caught up with everything and forget to take a breath.

2 On Your Side wanted to make sure you had a chance to do that so we went to Niagara Falls on Saturday to capture some of the beauty the falls have to offer. We often forget or fail to realize the significance of one of the wonders of the world being in our backyard.

We saw dozens of people visiting, the majority following social distancing guidelines. Health officials have advised staying home to the best of your ability, but have also encouraged some fresh, open air to keep your wits about.

We hope you enjoy this little reprieve from all the heavy news coming at you.

Be sure to share how you're coping with working from home, distance learning, or your overall well being using the #MostBuffalo tag on social media.

Kate Welshofer and Lauren hall are looking to share your story about coping with the COVID-19 outbreak and sharing some of the positives that are happening while we're all adopting these changes.

If you are looking for the latest news regarding the COVID-19 outbreak remember to follow WGRZ on social media, on-air and online.

You can also text "FACTS" to 716-849-2200 for the latest information regarding the outbreak and its impact on Western New York.

