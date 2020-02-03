HOUSTON — As coronavirus fears continue to spread across the Houston area and the country, Mayor Sylvester Turner is focused on quelling social media rumors circulating falsehoods about the reality in Houston.

"It's the rumors that will kill you," Turner said. "There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Houston. None. Zero. And if there is a confirmed case I will be the first to tell you."

Turner said the city is taking steps to keep it that way. One of the biggest precautions announced Sunday when organizers canceled CERAWeek, the giant U.S. oil conference scheduled for later this month in Houston.

It brings in thousands of international visitors every year.

"The concern with so much uncertainty, whether it would be prudent to bring representatives from 85 different countries and countries where there is a noticeable presence of the virus," Turner said. "Quite frankly in my conversations with them I too agreed, not right now."

The mayor said it's about protecting the people of Houston and Harris County.

"It's just an added layer of precaution and safety," Turner said.

Turner encouraged folks to take simple steps to keep themselves and their communities healthy.

"People need to exercise proper hygiene," Turner said. "They do need to wash their hands. They do need to use sanitizer. I'm going to encourage people to keep some in your pocket, your purse, wherever you are. If you're not feeling well, stay home."

According to the mayor, preparations are underway should a confirmed case of coronavirus arrive in Houston. Turner reiterated all the relevant public health professionals in the city and Harris County are working together to ensure the public's health and to keep people safe.

Turner called on Houstonians to keep living their lives and to keep moving forward.

"Let's not stand still and be paralyzed by our fear," Turner said. "The Rodeo will begin Tuesday. Let me encourage everyone that's listening, get your cowboy hat, put on your boots, ride the horse, the train, the bus, walk, bicycle, but go and support the Rodeo."

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Two people test 'presumptively positive' for novel coronavirus in Tampa Bay area

RELATED: Officials investigate 'possible outbreak' of coronavirus at Washington state nursing facility

RELATED: Released San Antonio patient tests positive for coronavirus, CDC says

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world