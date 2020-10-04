HOUSTON, Texas — It’s a thin silver lining during the 'stay home, work safe' orders issued across the state: less traffic on Texas streets and highways.

For example, it is smooth sailing on one of Texas most congested roadways.

Drivers cruise on the West Loop near I-59 even as road improvement projects continue.

Danny Perez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, said TxDOT is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 and are following guidelines set by health and state leaders.

Perez said less traffic has provided opportunities to speed up some projects, but each has to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Some contractors are asking for extended closures while others are allowed to work longer since there’s not as many drivers on the road, especially during rush hour or overnight.

For instance, workers near the Galleria were able to make some progress on the demolition of the I-610 mainlines at the Southwest Freeway.

Perez said the work required a total closure in both directions and was scheduled over two weekends after the Houston Rodeo.

However, because the rodeo was canceled and more people are staying home, the work was completed sooner and took place over just one weekend.

On city streets, Houston Public Works is also benefiting from fewer cars on the road.

KHOU

Busy roadways like Westheimer Road near Chimney Rock have been stripped as crews work without interruptions.

Public Works said current projects may wrap up sooner than expected.

They added no additional funds are available right now to speed up future projects.

OTHER CORONAVIRUS STORIES ON KHOU.COM