Lee College waives tuition, other expenses for students impacted by COVID-19

Lee Cares is one of several initiatives the college has stared to help students impacted by coronavirus.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Lee College is dipping into a more than $2 million fund to cover 2020 spring and summer tuition for all eligible students.

Lee Cares is part of a comprehensive plan to help those displaced or who suffered a loss of income due to the coronavirus, administrators said. It's supported using federal stimulus money.

"You may not be able to go off to university and live in a dormitory, and you may not have as much income as you did before the pandemic, but you can afford to go to Lee College, and you can't afford to postpone your college dreams," Lee College President Lynda Villanueva said.

On Thursday, the college's board of regents approved the plan, which also includes waiving e-book costs and additional fees for in-district and out-of-district students. The program is also available for students who graduated from high schools within the Lee College service area.

It's just one of several measures the college is taking to help students including giving out laptops, tablets and hotspots to students who need them for distance learning. If you need a device, there's more information available here.

Lee College is also helping students with an option to convert any letter grade with a Credit/No Credit grading.

Lee Cares Emergency Fund provides students with financial assistance for immediate, essential needs.

Administrators said an additional $2 million of CARES Act stimulus funding is being used to pay for expenses related to the coronavirus outbreak including materials and technology, food, housing and childcare.