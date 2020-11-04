LEAGUE CITY, Texas — It's important we all do our part— that could mean working the frontline or following ‘stay home, work safe’ guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Clear Springs High School sophomore Michelle Davis and Creekside eighth grader Nicolas Davis, it means combining their special skills to help others in their community.

Like most kids their age, these siblings are balancing the new world of online schooling and attempting to entertain themselves in their down time.

To stay busy, Michelle devised a plan to get creative.

She looked up designs for protective face masks online and began sewing them for her family. Soon after, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revised their recommendations for wearing masks in public to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Michelle creates face mask to complete online order

Clear Creek ISD

After their mother posted on a Facebook community page about the homemade masks, the orders began rolling in from neighbors, nurses and even police officers.

The siblings quickly became a team with Michelle sewing the design and Nicholas using his favorite technology to help the masks fit more comfortably.

“Nicholas is more into robotics, electronics and 3D printing,” father Nick Davis said. “He researched designs for mask ear-relief straps. These are roughly 7-inch long flexible straps that relieve tension on the ear.”

Each mask takes Michelle about 10 to 15 minutes to iron, pin and sew together. Meanwhile, Nicholas works on the 3D printing, which takes about three and a half hours for 10 units.

3D printed ear-relief straps

Clear Creek ISD

“I think it's amazing how altruistic they are when it comes to others in need,” Nick said. “I feel they are learning new techniques, how to solve problems, and create efficiencies in their work. They are smart kids with big hearts, and I'm very proud of them.”

The two are charging $5 for masks but are giving them away to first responders and hospital workers for free.

"It makes us feel very happy that we can help the people that help us because they risk their lives every day to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Michelle.

The duo has made more than 40 masks and 100 ear-relief straps on top of balancing their schoolwork.

