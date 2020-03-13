LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City officials announced Friday several of its public facilities will be closed and city-sponsored events either cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

As result, the city said water services will not be disconnected for non-payment and late payment fees will not be charged.

Hometown Heroes Park will be closed starting 6 p.m. March 13 through March 30.

Helen Hall Library will remain open, but programs will be cancelled.

Hometown Heroes Renovations Public Meeting, Citizen University and the Community Garage Sale will all be postponed until further noticed.

Household Hazardous Waste will still be held on March 21.

The remaining public parks will remain open, but all facility rentals will be either cancelled or rescheduled.

The city has instructed all its employees to cancel or reschedule any unessential training or travel during March and April.

For the time being, city leaders will continue to monitor the situation and modify staff activity as needed. For more information or updates, check the League City website or social media.

