L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles reopening Monday after COVID-19 closure

L’Auberge Casino will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 6 a.m., staff said in a news release.

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — Editor's Note: The above video of L’Auberge Lake Charles is from a file story from 2018.

L’Auberge Casino and Resort in Lake Charles announced their facilities will be reopening on Monday.

"While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority," spokesperson Sarah Camp said in in the news release.

L’Auberge Casino and Resort has been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming control Board as well as state and local leaders and public health officials to meet Phase 1 reopening protocols and precautions, Camp said. Employees returning to work have been trained on the new procedures and guests will see signs reminding them of the rules around the property.

These are the casino's new rules for guests and employees.

Capacity on the gaming floor is limited to no more than 25 percent and disable 50% of the gaming positions will be disabled

Floor decals and signage have been installed to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

Table game seating will be limited, and every other slot machine will be disabled.

Live music, entertainment, and banquet services will remain suspended.

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

Limited restaurant offerings will be available from Asia, Ember Grille & Wine Bar, Favorites Southern Kitchen, and Jack Daniel’s Bar & Grill®.

Le Beaucoup Buffet, Spa du LacSM, 1740 Barbier, The Poker Room and valet will remain closed.

The Shops at L’Auberge will have limited offerings.

The hotel is expected to open with limited capacity. The resort’s pools, Lazy River, and Contraband Bayou Golf Club will be open with enhanced sanitation procedures and social distancing guidelines.

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to entering the property.

Guests will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the casino.

Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed on the casino floor and are readily available throughout the facility.

Casino staff will deploy a fog machine to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can’t wait to welcome them back on Monday," Camp said.

L’Auberge Casino Resort is located on 242 acres of land in Lake Charles, La., two hours from the Houston metropolitan area, the company said in the news release. The property includes a 26-story hotel complex with about 1,000 spacious rooms and suites and an 18-hole golf course. The casino is 70,000 square foot casino and includes 70 table games and more than 1,530 slot machines and a 5-table poker room.