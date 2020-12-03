HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Harris County toll roads have eliminated the "physical handling and exchange of cash on the toll road system" to reduce coronavirus exposure to drivers and employees. Find the details in the live blog updates below.

> #HTownRush is streaming in the video player above - watch KHOU 11 live right now

Follow this page for the latest updates throughout the day.

This morning's top headlines:

Events canceled | School closures/changes | Map of cases | List of Houston-area cases | How to protect your pets | Coronavirus symptoms and prevention

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 12 5:55 a.m. — Houston update: Harris County toll roads have eliminated the "physical handling and exchange of cash on the toll road system" to reduce coronavirus exposure to drivers and employees. Find the details here.

MARCH 12 5:25 a.m. — Then-and-now photos show Rome tourist attractions nearly deserted in outbreak. View more here.

FILE - This combo of two images shows people walking around Rome's Trevi fountain at 9.48gmt on Monday, June 12, 2017, top, and at 13.00gmt on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

AP

MARCH 12 4:28 a.m. — US Dept of State issues a "Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel" statement -- "The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice." Read more here.

MARCH 12 4:25 a.m. — Wall Street futures headed into Thursday trading were down 5% as investors did not appear to be put at ease following President Donald Trump's address to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Dow futures were down 1,200 at one point this morning. Read more here.

MARCH 12 4:19 a.m. — Europeans are swallowing their disappointment and trying to come to terms with the idea that they are now locked out of the United States by the new anti-virus travel ban. Read more about President Trump's decision here.

MARCH 12 4:14 a.m. — Update out of the Middle East: A spike in cases in the Gulf helped push infections in the Middle East for the new coronavirus past 10,000 cases on Thursday, with most infected people either in Iran or having recently traveled there. Countries in the region have imposed varying levels of restrictions on travel, from wholesale halting of all commercial flights in Kuwait, to Saudi Arabia banning travel to 39 countries.

MARCH 12 3:53 a.m. — Update from China: Chinese authorities have taken several people into custody as part of their investigation into the physical collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility that killed 29 people. Officials said that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation and examination and approval" of the Xinjia Hotel.

MARCH 11 9:48 p.m. — Houston update: Lakewood Church will not hold public services this weekend. Its services will be broadcast exclusively online.

"While there will be no services held at the church building located at 3700 Southwest Freeway this weekend, we will continue to monitor the situation week by week and hope to resume the assembly in the very near future," Lakewood said in a statement. Click here for more information.

MARCH 11 9:28 p.m. — Harris County will not be calling any jury trials for the remainder of March.

MARCH 11 9:05 p.m. — Airlines respond to the president's ban on European travlers: American and Delta Airlines are both making flight adjustments after President Trump announced a 30-day travel suspension between Europe and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta Airlines released the following statement to WFAA:

"The safety and health of our customers and employees is always our highest priority. Delta has and will continue to quickly make adjustments to service, as needed, in response to government travel directives. More information on Delta’s response to the COVID-19 virus is available here."

American Airlines says it currently serves seven airports in five countries within the Schengen Area, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. President Trump's travel directive will impact 14 out of 15 daily flights.

MARCH 11 8:37 p.m. — The Houston Health Department announced a new presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Houston, bringing the city’s case total to three. A female who is 15 to 25 years old is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantined in her home. Officials said she recently traveled to New York.

MARCH 11 8:35 p.m. — The NBA has suspended its season after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. At that time, the game was canceled. Read more here.

MARCH 11 8:15 p.m. — President Donald Trump says all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak. Trump says he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic. Click here to read more.

MARCH 11 7 p.m. — Rodeo vendors are scrambling after the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The cancellation comes with great financial loss for the performers, technicians, vendors and all rodeo/NRG Park workers.

MARCH 11 6:30 p.m. — UH classes are canceled for next week. The university will remain open, but faculty and staff have the option to work remotely. Classes will resume online March 23. Resident students are encouraged to stay home, but dorms are open for those returning. Click here for details.

MARCH 11 5:45 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency. Here's what that means.

MARCH 11 4:53 p.m. — CBS News says two of its employees at its New York broadcast center have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 11 3:35 p.m. — More Houston-area events will be canceled or change. Here's a list we're keeping.

MARCH 11 3:35 p.m. — The NCAA said only essential staff members and limited family members will be allowed to attend March Madness games.

MARCH 11 1:51 p.m. — Authorities banned large gatherings in Seattle and in San Francisco -- including pro baseball and basketball games -- in an effort to control the coronavirus outbreak.

MARCH 11 1:44 p.m. — World news: Guatemala is barring Europeans to try to keep the new coronavirus out of the Central American country. Health Minister Hugo Monroy said Wednesday that “starting tomorrow, entry by all European citizens is prohibited.”

MARCH 11 1:20 p.m. — The Montgomery County patient attended the Houston rodeo BBQ cook-off late last month, Houston mayor confirms. Read more here.

MARCH 11 12:34 p.m. — Mayor Sylvester Turner says by the end of the day he will sign a 7-day emergency health declaration for the City of Houston. He says the decision means there will be a limit on city-sponsored public gatherings. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is directly impacted - the rest of the 2020 rodeo season has been canceled starting tonight.

The rodeo grounds will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement released by rodeo officials.

The Tour de Houston scheduled to begin later this week has also been canceled. City produced or cosponsored events will be canceled, the mayor says.

MARCH 11 11:40 a.m. — The World Health Organization has officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic. Here is what that means.

View older entries here

-----

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk