'Last Walk': Sarah Tassin's song about graduating high school during coronavirus pandemic hits the right notes

Sarah Tassin, a senior at Ridge Point HS, is reaching thousands with a song about senior year during the pandemic. Her message is both somber and optimistic.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A senior at Fort Bend ISD’s Ridge Point High School wrote a song that not only speaks to her senior class but every single other graduating student across the country.

Its haunting melody is accompanied by the voice of 18-year-old Sarah Tassin. Tassin wrote the song "Last Walk" during this pandemic and in just a few weeks it has been heard by more than 80,000 people.

And the words connect with anyone who has ever longed for something they can’t have.

The lyrics include the words, “It’s OK to shed a tear, it’s the end of senior year. We don’t get to say goodbye, but now's our time to fly.”

“It’s kind of an ode to the class of 2020,” Tassin said. “I don’t like to say how I feel so music is a huge way for me to express myself and be, like, 'Hey, I’m here.'”

The song is titled after a tradition at her school that she’ll miss out on.

Written and composed by my girl for Class of 2020. Ridge Point High School Fort Bend ISD Copyright Sarah Ann 2020

“We walk down our hallways one last time and it’s like a little parade we have. All the classes come to support us and they sing our fight song. It was kind of our way to say goodbye, I guess, to the school,” she said.

The song revisits happy memories and points out events she took for granted.

“Remember that one hard class it took all our strength just to pass now we're begging to go back.“

There’s a lesson in her words, “We should appreciate the things that we have while we have them. Soak up the moments that you are in.”

The words also give permission to celebrate, despite the pandemic.

“It's OK to clap and cheer. One more time let's make some noise, we might be broken but we're not destroyed.”

There’s optimism in the song which reminds the listener to pay attention to life.

“Let’s hold hands and take a bow even if we’re not together now. We can’t stop the clock, so this is our last walk.”

Tassin will be studying music at Belmont University in Nashville next year. She says despite missing out on her last walk she is enjoying the time with her family and cherishing the memories they are making together before she moves to the east coast.

You can hear the full song here.

