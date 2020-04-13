HOUSTON — Landry's restaurants are now offering free meals to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters, paramedics, EMT and police officers can get one free meal a day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willie G's restaurant at 1605 Post Oak Boulevard. This offer is available until businesses return to normal.

First responders must arrive in uniform to receive the free meal or show their badge/identification.

All Landry's restaurants are open to the public for to-go, curbside and delivery services.

Landry's restaurant owner Tillman Fertitta has had to furlough some of his restaurant workers due to the coronavirus shutdown. He is hoping authorities will allow his businesses to reopen at a limited capacity in the next couple of weeks so his employees can get back to work.

