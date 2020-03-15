HOUSTON — Lakewood Church held online-only services on Sunday at the request of city of Houston and Harris County Public Health officials asking for people to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 16,000-seat mega church typically streams it services on a variety of platforms, but only allowed a small group of less than 100 staff and family to be present inside the building on Sunday.

"It was a difficult decision, but we made it," said spokesperson Don Iloff. "We'll keep doing this until we don't feel we need to anymore."

Iloff said staff made the decision Wednesday night after Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Rodeo would be canceled.

The services were streamed live on the church's Facebook page, YouTube channel, website, and Roku, Apple TV, and Sirius XM channels.

Still, parishioners who missed the several announcements arrived at the church, and were met by church staff who gave them a flier telling them where they could stream the services.

Iloff said they plan to take it "week by week" and assess when they can return to in-person services.

