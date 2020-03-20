HOUSTON — The U.S. is now facing a severe blood shortage due to a large number of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Red Cross.

Houston is no exception.

The U.S. Surgeon General has urged healthy, eligible adults to act now by giving blood.

That's why Lakewood Church is partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to hold an emergency blood drive on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"The Texas Medical Center, the nation's largest, could be greatly impacted if we as a community don't come together to fill this tremendous need," Lakewood said in a statement. "We are excited for our community at Lakewood Church to be a part of this life-saving initiative.

Mobile blood donation buses will be located at Lakewood, beginning Monday.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is following all heightened CDC recommendations regarding sanitization and safety to provide a clean, safe environment for donations.

To make the donation process simple and efficient, we will be offering drive-up appointments at Lakewood located at 3700 Southwest Freeway.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit LakewoodChurch.com, which will soon have details such as the hours of operation and other important information.

