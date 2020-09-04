LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The City of Lake Jackson has a big giveaway going on Thursday, April 9, due to the cancellation of the city's annual kid and teen egg hunts.

"We have 15,000 candy filled eggs to get rid of, so we are turning to you!!" Lake Jackson Parks & Recreation wrote on Facebook.

The department will give out bags of 50 eggs with candy already inside to the first 300 cars starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

More info from the rec department:

"For your and our protection, you should not get out of your car. Staff will have on gloves and face masks. The eggs will also be divided into bags while using gloves and face masks."

"Since we have seen so much interest in the eggs, the egg pick-up will be at the MacLean Park Pavilion (93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson, TX 77566) which is right next to the Recreation Center. This will hopefully make pick-up smooth and fast :) Again, we ask you to not get out of your car. We will give ONE bag of 50 eggs to the first 300 cars."

