LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte ISD has confirmed that a female faculty member, who works at College Park Elementary, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1.

District officials said she was not feeling well on March 4 and decided to go to the doctor. At that time, the doctor was unable to diagnose for a particular illness.

She, in the age range of 30-39, returned to work a routine schedule on March 5 and 6, the district said.

College Park Elementary has been deeply sanitized and all schools and offices have been closed since March 6, which was the last school day prior to spring break.

District officials also confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member who works at La Porte Jr. High School has had direct exposure to an individual with a suspected case of COVID-19.

Everyone who was present at the time of the exposure has been ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks.

District officials said La Porte Jr. High School has been deeply sanitized since they learned of the potential exposure.

Here are their statements of both incidents:

On the positive case at College Park Elementary

"La Porte ISD has been notified that a female professional faculty member in the age range of 30-39 who works at College Park Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1. She was not feeling well on March 4 and decided to go to the doctor. At that time, the doctor was unable to diagnose for a particular illness. She returned to work a routine schedule on March 5 and 6.

"College Park Elementary has been deeply sanitized and all schools and offices have been closed since March 6, 2020, which was the last school day prior to spring break. All La Porte ISD employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

"Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the employee is

March 20, 2020.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

"La Porte ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our La Porte ISD staff member."

On the possible exposure at La Porte Jr. High School

" La Porte ISD has been notified that a staff member who works at La Porte Jr. High School has had direct exposure to an individual with a suspected case of COVID-19. Everyone who was present at the time has been ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks. Additionally, access to all campuses is prohibited until further notice.

" La Porte Jr. High School has been deeply sanitized since we received information about the employees’ potential exposure. Though schools and offices have been closed since March 7, all La Porte ISD employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

" Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the staff member is April 16.

" Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

" La Porte ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. "

