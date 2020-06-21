La Marque issues proclamation requiring masks in the city

Residents outside of their home or vehicle will be required to wear a mask.

LA MARQUE, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the report on the new mask order in Harris County.

La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking has signed a proclamation requiring masks within the city limits.

Hocking signed a proclamation stating in part that "all citizens will wear masks and social distance in public within the corporate limits of the City of La Marque." This includes in businesses, in parks, or on the street.

Residents outside of their home or vehicle will be required to wear a mask.

“It is the slightest of inconveniences in exchange for your safety, the safety of your family and the safety of our city,” the mayor said in his proclamation.

The full order can be read here.

The mayor said masks are still available for residents at city hall. Residents just have to pull up to the utility payment windows and show their ID with a La Marque address or a La Marque utility bill, and they will give you up to four per household.

The proclamation comes after the Galveston County Health District’s report showed 1,642 confirmed (107 new Friday) cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County.

La Marque had nine additional confirmed cases reported Friday, raising their total number to 123. No additional deaths were reported in the county Friday.

The Galveston County death toll stands at 40.

The Galveston County Health District also reported 660 (34 new) of the confirmed cases across Galveston County had recovered Friday.

The recovered total for the city of La Marque is 50 (an increase of four).

There are currently 942 (an increase of 73 Friday) active cases in Galveston County, with 34 (an increase of 0) hospitalized.

MORE ON COVID-19

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna