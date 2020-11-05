x
Kroger providing free COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, first responders

Kroger currently has five mobile drive-thru testing sites in the Houston area.

Kroger is joining the front lines by providing free COVID-19 testing to individuals who are symptomatic, first responders and health care workers. 

The free mobile drive-thru testing sites operate in 13 states across the U.S. There are currently seven testing sites in Texas with five of those being in the Houston area.

You must take a COVID-19 assessment online before getting tested at one of the sites. You can access the assessment tool here

Once the site determines you need to get tested, you will be asked to schedule an appointment and choose a testing location near you. 

You will be asked to activate a patient portal where your results will be delivered.

PLEASE NOTE: You will need to bring your I.D. with you in order to get tested. 

TESTING LOCATIONS IN THE HOUSTON AREA:

  1. Acres Homes Multiservice Center
    6719 W. Montgomery Drive, Houston, TX 77091
    Operating from May 19 to May 23
  2. Bear Branch Sports Field
    5205 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
    Operating from May 15 to May 17
  3. Collier Regional Library
    6200 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Tx 77092
    Operating from May 26 to May 30
  4. Magnolia
    19110 Unity Park Drive, Magnolia, Texas 77355
    Operating from May 12 to May 14
  5. New Caney,
    11985 N, TX-99, New Caney, TX 77357
    Operating from May 31 to June 2

Click here for more testing sites in the Houston area. 

