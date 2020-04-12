Kroger will provide COVID-19 vaccine in Houston area and nationwide

With more than 2,000 pharmacies nationwide, Kroger will be able to help get the vaccine to tens of thousands of people.

HOUSTON — Kroger will be one of the places you can get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s rolled out.

Kroger announced Friday it will partner with state health departments and the federal government to provide access to the FDA-authorized vaccine.

With 106 pharmacies in Greater Houston and more than 2,200 pharmacies nationwide, Kroger will be able to provide the vaccine to tens of thousands of people.

“At Kroger Health we are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We have been diligent to do our part in the community to stop the spread of the virus, including partnering with city and county health departments to provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing,” said Marla Fielder, Director of Pharmacy for Kroger Houston.

Kroger and its healthcare partners have conducted more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests nationally since April.

Kroger recently became the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests for $25. It’s the test that can confirm if someone has previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Customers can learn more about rapid antibody testing at Kroger and schedule an appointment here.

Earlier this week, HEB announced it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at its stores when it’s available.

H-E-B and Kroger would join the more than 4,000 providers -- including hospital systems and pharmacies -- that have already signed up to distribute the vaccine across Texas.

Texas is scheduled to receive about 1.4 million doses later this month.