HOUSTON — Kroger is making sure it keeps local restaurants thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston Division announced it's partnering with two minority-owned restaurants -- Burns BBQ and Kim Son -- to offer some of its most popular dishes at certain Houston-area Kroger stores.

“One of my favorite things about Texas is the food. We are thrilled to support our local community and local businesses by offering prepared meals through this partnership.” Said Joe Kelley, Kroger President.

Burns BBQ will be offering ribs, brisket and sausage links while Kim Son will be cooking some of their customer-favorite dishes in convenient single size servings.

You can pick up the chef-prepared meals at the following stores:

KIM SON

Beginning April 8 from 11 a.m.

Kroger locations:

5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, 77005

1938 West Gray, Houston, 77019

BURNS BBQ

Beginning April 9 from 11 a.m.

Kroger location:

1035 N. Shepherd, Houston, 77008

H-E-B is also carrying local restaurant-made meals in their stores.

You can find meals from Cherry Block, Underbelly and Brennan's at select H-E-B stores.

Click here to find out which stores are participating.

