Fort Bend County judge tells Gov. Abbott essential workers should get vaccine before politicians

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — On the day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott got the COVID-19 vaccine, He also got a letter from Fort Bend County Judge KP George saying he should have waited.

Without naming names, George took a shot at politicians who "used masks and scientic guidelines in games of political ping-pong" for jumping to the front of the line.

He said essential workers -- like teachers, grocery store workers and police officers -- should have been given priority.

Many political leaders say they're getting the vaccine early to how the public there's nothing to be afraid of.

Here's George's full letter:

"Dear Governor Abbott,

This holiday season, we are blessed to launch the COVID-19 vaccination plan marking a major turning point in our fight against the pandemic. Our communities are uplifted knowing that our healthcare workers and frontline personnel are getting the priority protection they need as they continue to serve all of us.

Before politicians, many of whom used masks and scientific guidelines in games of political ping-pong, get access to the COVID-19 vaccine, essential workers such as our medical staff, grocery store workers, nonprofit organizations, educators, foodservice workers, police officers, and other essential staff should have priority.

I encourage all those currently eligible to get it, and while I look forward to getting the vaccine, I will be in line with the rest of the public to get it when quantities are plentiful.

The limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine necessitated that the administration be strictly targeted to those serving directly in hospital settings, emergency settings, and, as well as, locations with vulnerable residents. However, strong efficacy news of the Moderna vaccine brings us hope that a larger supply will allow a more rapid expansion of the administration efforts. Under the “Critical Population” category, the CDC also includes critical infrastructure workers in the first category. On December 20, the CDC committee recommended prioritizing adults who are of 75 years of age and older and adding in critical infrastructure workers to be prioritized as well for the next phase. From January 2021 to February 2021, critical workers would include teachers, police officers, grocery store workers, and prison officers.

I am writing again today to urge the consideration and adoption of the CDC recommendations by the State of Texas and prioritizing such essential workers before the politicians start receiving the vaccines. I have previously expressed my steadfast belief that teachers and school faculty members should have a more prioritized access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, we at Fort Bend County believe that prioritizing frontline hard-working individuals in our communities is a necessary step to protect those who continue to face an increasing risk of infection while they are helping serve and protect our children, as well as the rest of us.

I appreciate your consideration and support.

Sincerely,

KP George

County Judge

Fort Bend County"