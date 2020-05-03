HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Klein Independent School District is moving to a Level 2 response to the coronavirus threat after reports of the first cases in Harris County.
The district was operating at a Level 1, but after discussion with Harris County health officials, they decided to bump up the response level.
The district was clear when it said there were confirmed COVID 19 cases in Harris County, but none within Klein ISD boundaries.
A Level 2 response includes the following:
- Continue to monitor attendance and communicate with Harris County Public Health Department
- Ramp up cleaning efforts to expand to cleaning less frequently used areas in addition to common areas
- Potentially limit all unnecessary travel
- Potentially limit large gatherings to only essential events or consider postponing essential events
- Potentially limit/restrict outside visitors and guests
- Potentially restrict outside food deliveries to facilities
- Communicate to families to keep sick children home
- Communicate to staff to stay home if sick
- Develop contingency plans and review Business Continuation Plan
Coronavirus symptoms
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
How coronavirus is spread
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.
