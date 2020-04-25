Kindergarten teachers show students love by delivering signs with heartfelt message

"There are no words that can express how much I miss them and miss creating memories."

It's already been decided Texas students won't be returning to their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.

It's tough news for students, especially those graduating high school seniors, but also educators who after all their hard work may not get a final goodbye.

Carrie Boone is a kindergarten teacher at Falcon Pass Elementary in Clear Creek ISD. She wanted to find a creative way to let students know she missed them, and after searching the internet, she found inspiration from a fellow educator.

“I saw another teacher post on Instagram about these signs and thought it was such a cute idea,” Boone said. “I sent it to my team and we got it approved by our principal.”

Boone and all the other kindergarten teachers spent about four hours printing the vinyl signs and another five hours delivering them.

The signs have a simple message: “My teacher misses me!”

“As a first year Kindergarten teacher, it has been really hard to not get to finish the year with them. There are no words that can express how much I miss them and miss creating memories,” Boone said.

Teacher Sheri Sheppard said it was well worth the work to see her students smiling and the thankful— some tearful— parents.

The signs are posted in all the yards of students who live in houses. For students in apartments, teachers delivered the signs to put in a window.

Although the teachers kept their distance, even just seeing their students from far away made an impact.

“It was the best day I have had in a long time,” teacher Caitlin Turner said. “It was worth all of the time and money to make this a special day for them.”

In total, the team will hand deliver about 90 signs.