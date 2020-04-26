They still could take only one toy and had to keep away from other kids.

BARCELONA, Spain — Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. They still could take only one toy and had to keep away from other kids.

In Italy and France, people were eager to hear their leaders’ plans for easing some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdown.

Two weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he will return to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19.