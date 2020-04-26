x
coronavirus

Kids in Spain relish outdoor hour as virus lockdowns ease

They still could take only one toy and had to keep away from other kids.
Credit: AP
Families walk in the sunshine along a boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 26, 2020, as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. On Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain — Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. They still could take only one toy and had to keep away from other kids.

In Italy and France, people were eager to hear their leaders’ plans for easing some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdown.

Two weeks after he was discharged from a London hospital, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he will return to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19. 

Germany’s restaurants and tourism industry are awaiting word on a way forward in Europe’s largest economy, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated major decisions won’t come before May 6. 

