HOUSTON — Between homeschooling, working from home or dealing with the stress of needing a job, it can be lot for parents to swallow. Here are some tips to help get you through this unprecedented time.

Pediatrician Dr. Chikku Paul with Kelsey-Seybold offers the following tips for parents.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: Harris County releases city breakdown of COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Houston show choir leads message of togetherness during coronavirus pandemic

1. Set a daily routine.

“It keeps your mind in order and also your body in order,” Dr. Paul said. “Have a routine, but be a little bit more flexible with it.”

Paul suggests letting the kids weigh in on the routine too because it can help them feel more in control.

2. Have daily, honest discussions with your kids.

“Just like it’s a stressful time for you, it is an extremely stressful time for them. Update them on what’s going on with your life, with the coronavirus disease and how things are going and how they are improving," Dr. Paul said.

He says to try to focus on the positive and explain why social distancing is necessary. Also, let them know it’s OK to be frustrated.

3. Be specific about your schedule.

“Just saying that I’m working from home really isn’t going to do much. You have to tell them what time you are working from and what you need them to do," Dr. Paul said.

4. Get them moving.

“They have lots more energy than you have, so they are going to be more restless and antsy if they don’t have enough physical activity," Dr. Paul said.

5. Pick your battles and use timeouts, not violence.

“Remember that your kids are stressed, and this is a one-time deal. So give them that leeway and make sure you really just discipline them for significant infractions," Dr. Paul said.

6. Schedule online face-to-face interactions with their friends. Dr. Paul says it’s important that kids see their friends faces.

7. Schedule screen time and screen-free playtime. Dr. Paul says it’s OK to let them be a little bored sometimes, as it forces them to use their imaginations. He suggests allowing the kids to focus on crafts or music during screen-free time.

These are unprecedented and stressful times. If it all feels a bit too much, the CDC has a disaster distress hotline you can reach out to for help at 1-800-985-5990.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.